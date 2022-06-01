‘First Love, College Days’: Netizens Share Memories of KK’s Songs, Concerts

KK passed away in Kolkata at the age of 53.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
KK passed away on Tuesday, 31 May, 2022, after a concert in Nazrul Manch, Kolkata at the age of 53. His death has devastated fans and shocked many, with most people sharing memories of his songs and what they meant to them.
Many have reminisced about how his songs were the highlight of the 90s and early 2000s. Others said that his work took them back to simpler days, days of first love, college friends, and even heartbreaks. Here is a compilation of all the ways fans have paid tribute to his work, and thanked him for the priceless memories.
