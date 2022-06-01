Case of 'Unnatural Death' Registered Over Singer KK's Demise

Popular Bollywood playback singer KK passed away after suffering a massive heart attack on Tuesday, 31 May, in Kolkata. He was 53. Now, as per a report by ANI, a case of 'unnatural death' has been registered. The report also stated that KK's post-mortem is likely to take place on Wednesday after getting his family's consent.

"One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding the death of singer #KK. After getting the family's consent, an inquest and post-mortem will be done. Arrangements are being made for the postmortem at SSKM hospital, Kolkata", ANI reported.