'Already in Love With Hardy': Netizens React to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Drop 4

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The much-awaited trailer, or the 'Dop 4', for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was released on 5 December. And within minutes of its release, netizens flooded social media with their positive reactions to the trailer.
Sharing the 'Drop 4' with his fans on X, SRK wrote, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family."
Have a look:
Reacting to it, one of the netzines wrote, "Jai Hind! I can bet that this is going to be one of the most emotional commercial film of the year. Hardayal Singh Dhillon, already in love with you."
Have a look:
Check out some other reactions here:
Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.
The film will hit the big screens on 21 December.
