Netizens React To NCERT's Modules Combining Space Science With Vedic Mythology

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced supplementary reading modules centering on India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. These modules have raised eyebrows for several reasons.

One of these modules, designed for middle school students, integrates mythology with space science. It suggests that scientific achievements can be traced back through Vymaanika Shastra: ‘Science of Aeronautics’, hinting at India's historical knowledge of flying vehicles.