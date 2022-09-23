'Tickets Should Be More Affordable': Netizens Celebrate National Cinema Day

Indian cinema is one of the largest film industries in the world, and this is the first time that we are celebrating National Cinema Day. It is being held on 23 September.

Earlier this month, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced the National Cinema Day as a 'thank you' to the cinema goers who helped in successful reopening of cinemas post pandemic. More than 4000 screens across the nation are participating in the event and the cost of tickets are kept at Rs 75 only.