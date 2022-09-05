Multiplex Association Announces Movie Tickets at Flat ₹75 On National Cinema Day

Multiplex Association of India (MAI) have decided to celebrate National Cinema Day by ensuring movie tickets will cost just ₹75 on 16 September. This will only happen in certain theatres. The MAI also went on to say that this is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who have helped in the successful run of cinemas post the lockdown.
The tweet from MAI read as follows, "Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75.#NationalCinemaDay2022."
Another tweet read, "National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE and many others."
According to Hindustan Times this move is to also ensure the the audience can be persuaded to come and watch films in the theatres.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)