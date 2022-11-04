Netizens React To Adorable Video of a Father Ironing Clothes of Daughter's Dolls

This adorable video of father ironing clothes of his daughter's dolls is going viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @ortizfamily275)
If you're having a bad day, this delightful video will totally make up for it! In the clip, a father is seen ironing the clothes of his daughter's dolls while the toddler sits on the bed next to him. The adorable video has now gone viral on the internet.
The video was posted by the man's wife on their Instagram page, which is a part of a hilarious series called, 'Tell me you have a daughter, without telling me you have a daughter'.
In the clip, the wife enters her daughter's room only to find his husband sitting on a little pink chair ironing her doll's clothes. In a candid exchange between the husband and wife, she asks him to give her a hand in folding the clothes instead of ironing the baby clothes. To which, the husband responds that he will help her out, once he's done ironing the doll clothes and dressing them in fresh ones.
The video has garnered over a million views and the netizens can't get over the video. This is what they said:
