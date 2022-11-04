A Man Asked a Woman to Unblock Him on National Television; Twitter Calls Him Out

The Aaj Tak anchor interacting with the crowd after India-Bangladesh match in Australia.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Do you remember 'The Neelam Show' on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where Neelam delivered love messages through her show? Well, imagine that, but on a primetime News channel and slightly creepy.
Recently, after India's win against Bangladesh, an anchor from Aaj Tak was interacting with the Indian crowd in Australia. During the conversation, a man from the crowd requested the anchor to ask his 'supposed girlfriend', Varsha, to unblock him. As the crowd poked fun and cheered him on, the anchor actually went ahead and urged the woman to unblock him.
While this might have sounded like harmless humour, the Netizens weren't impressed. They quickly pointed out the misogynistic undertones in the scenario. For starters, if someone has blocked you for the past 4 years, you are not in a relationship with them. Take the hint, geez!
Twitteratis were glad that Varsha blocked the man and also criticized anchor's reaction to the incident. Here's what they said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)