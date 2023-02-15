Netizens Are All Praises for Aditya Chopra’s First Interview in ‘The Romantics’

Netizens are fascinated after watching Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The much-awaited docuseries celebrating the legacy of Yash Chopra - The Romantics has finally dropped on Netflix on Valentine's day; And there's a lot that has impressed the netizens.
But, most of all, it was Aditya Chopra's interview that took the cake, as many geared up to watch his first-ever on-camera interview.
Aditya Chopra, who has successfully carried forward his father's legacy, has always been camera-shy and has barely been captured by the media.
Hence, when he decided to shed his garb of invisibility, many were intrigued to watch him speak about his own craft as well as the journey of Yash Raj Films over the years.
From celebs to Bollywood fans, many took to Twitter to express their thoughts about the interview.
Some were especially thankful to Aditya Chopra that he convinced Shah Rukh to do more romantic movies and give us gems like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Veer Zara.
In The Romantics, Shah Rukh revealed, "Adi used to tell me, 'Your eyes have something that cannot be just wasted on action'" - and aren't we all glad that he did!
Apart from being relieved that Aditya Chopra finally proved that he's not a myth, many were fascinated by his insights into his relationship with his father, his cinematic vision, the importance of an audience in creating a film.
One user wrote, "Hail team The Romantics and Smriti Mundhra for proving that Aditya Chopra is not a myth. He's real in flesh and blood! Never have I felt so fixated to understand the mind of a filmmaker this intently. The economics and trends of the business.. Just glad we live in his times."
Another user wrote, "Ultimately Aditya Chopra makes this worth watching - it's access to an intelligent insider perspective on Bollywood."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)