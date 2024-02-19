'Old Is Gold': Netizens On Akshay-Tiger's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Title Track

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, dropped the film's official title track on Monday, 19 February. The song offers a fresh take on the original track from the 1998 film of the same name, which featured veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda.

However, the new track has received a mixed response from fans on social media. While some appreciated the composers for not 'exactly copying' the original track, others maintained that the Amitabh and Govinda version 'is irreplaceable'.