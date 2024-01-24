'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay & Tiger Are on a Mission to Save India

On Wednesday, the makers and cast unveiled the teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Wednesday, the makers and cast unveiled the teaser for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, providing the audience with an extensive glimpse into the film's content. The teaser highlights Akshay and Tiger's intense clash with their foe, Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose aim is to wreak havoc on India.
The film is complete with action-packed scenes and the duo is all set to save India from a calamitous situation.
Take a look:
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan unfolds as an action-packed thriller boasting an impressive ensemble cast, comprising Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F. Presently, the team is filming in Jordan.
It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is scheduled to be released around Eid in April, 2024. Initially, it was scheduled for a December 2023 release. The film has been shot across Scotland, London, India and UAE.
