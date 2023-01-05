Netizens React to the First Ever Indian American Doll, Kavi Sharma
Kavika Sharma is a 12-year-old from New Jersey, and a practising Hindu.
Mattel's American Girl released its first-ever Indian American 'Girl of the Year' doll on Thursday. They described the doll as a 12-year-old from New Jersey, and a practising Hindu. Last year the company unveiled its first Chinese American doll.
Netizens took to Twitter to react to the doll. Some were overjoyed with the much-needed representation while others did not quite like how the doll looked.
Check out the reaction here:
One user wrote, "like kavi sharma is absolutely inspired by kate sharma, nothing can convince me otherwise and a little piece of my heart just healed watching this"
Another user added, "welcome kavi sharma <3 if you came out ten years ago when i was obsessing over american girl, i would have been OVER THE MOON and begged my parents to get you. even tho i’m not in that phase of my life, your existence still means so much to and so many desi Americans."
Another tweet read, "Representation matters!"
One user compared the doll to Bridgerton's character Kate Sharma. Stating, "2023 is the year I return to my childhood doll obsession. Between Kavi Sharma and Simone’s mermaid doll I’m ready to throw hands in the toy aisle"
Some other users were not impressed with the doll stating, "There is nothing Indian about this doll."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Kavi Sharma
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.