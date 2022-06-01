'Overcrowded, ACs Didn't Work': Concert's Management Under Fire After KK's Death

KK being rushed out of the concert on foot (left); Sweating profusely inside Nazrul Manch auditorium where the AC was not working.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
"Do the security guards/police/organisers of the show realise what they did by allowing so many people inside an auditorium meant for 2000 people? Will the authorities of Nazrul Mancha now please wake up?" wrote Rupsha Dasgupta on Facebook following KK's death. Dasgupta works for Fossils, a rock band based in Kolkata. She spoke about how they, too, had done a show recently at Nazrul Mancha and faced similar issues.
"Recently we did 2 shows at Nazrul Mancha. Both had more than 6000 people inside the auditorium with atleast a 100 on stage. The AC doesn't work. Everytime you go and complain they will say - Eto lok dhukle AC kaaj korbe ki kore (How will the AC work if people enter the venue in thousands?)," she wrote.
She also mentions how one of the artists, Rupam, had to walk off stage while performing and stand in front of the fan due to difficulty in breathing.
Read her full post here:
Following KK's demise soon after his concert on Tuesday, 31 May, users have come forward and spoken about the alleged management issues that took place at the event. A probe has been launched into the singer's death and a case of "unnatural death" has been registered by the Kolkata Police.
Many have claimed that the auditorium, which has a capacity of only 2,000 people was filled with 5,000 people on 30 May, and 7,000 people on 31 May.
Others have shared videos that show KK sweating profusely, complaining about the AC not working in the auditorium, and being uncomfortable in general. Videos of him being rushed out of the concert on foot instead of a wheelchair or stretcher have also drawn severe flak on social media.
"People were more than the capacity, crowd was jumping from the boundary & some broke the gates," said M Hussain, an employee at Nazrul Manch to ANI.
Here are some reactions:
Many users have accused the management and his security of negligence, and pointed out the many ways in which they might have lacked.
(With inputs from ANI).