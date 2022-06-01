'Overcrowded, ACs Didn't Work': Concert's Management Under Fire After KK's Death

"Do the security guards/police/organisers of the show realise what they did by allowing so many people inside an auditorium meant for 2000 people? Will the authorities of Nazrul Mancha now please wake up?" wrote Rupsha Dasgupta on Facebook following KK's death. Dasgupta works for Fossils, a rock band based in Kolkata. She spoke about how they, too, had done a show recently at Nazrul Mancha and faced similar issues.

"Recently we did 2 shows at Nazrul Mancha. Both had more than 6000 people inside the auditorium with atleast a 100 on stage. The AC doesn't work. Everytime you go and complain they will say - Eto lok dhukle AC kaaj korbe ki kore (How will the AC work if people enter the venue in thousands?)," she wrote.