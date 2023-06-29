Netizens Are In Awe Of These Mumbai Local Passengers Grooving To ‘Kanta Laga’
(Image Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
A delightful video of men making their commute in the Mumbai local train more entertaining is making waves on the internet.
An Instagram user shared a clip of several passengers in a crowded Mumbai local grooving to the hit song ‘Kanta Laga’ by Lata Mangeshkar.
The video shows one man dancing and another passionately singing, while others chime in, and cheer them on. Someone can also be heard adeptly drumming the beats of the song.
Take a look:
The caption of the video read, “I’m in Love with this generation”.
In no time, netizens flocked to react to the wholesome clip. Scores of social media users expressed their love and support for the passengers, with some even hoping they could imbibe such a lively and joyful spirit.
The clip garnered over 6 million views, 550K likes and 3.5K comments.
Check out some of the positive reactions here:
