Netizens Applaud Muslim Man For Donating Land For Hanuman Temple

Basha told ANI, "I used to see many people struggle while offering prayers as the temple is small. So, I decided to donate a part of my plot of land." Basha also regularly attends all events at the temple.

The temple had requested Basha for one gunta land but Basha donated 1.5 gunta out of goodwill and concern for temple visitors.

Social media users were impressed by this show of communal harmony: