Gucci's 'Inverted Cat Eye Glasses' Cost Rs 55,500, Twitter Shocked

In case you are still busy raging about the overpriced headphones that Apple launched recently, stop - there's something else you must see. Luxury brand Gucci recently launched inverted cat-eye glasses for an exorbitant price and Twitter couldn't keep calm.
These 'inverted cat eye sunglasses' cost $755, which is Rs 55,500 approximately.
This is what the description of the product on the website reads, "An unconventional take on the '50s and '60s inspired cat eye frames, these sunglasses are presented with an inverted design that created an 'upside down' effect. The frames and temples are created using multiple layers of black and white acetate."
Here's how social media users reacted:
