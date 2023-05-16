‘When Is the World Tour?’: Netizens Amused by This Man’s English Song Covers

Darshan Magdum is going viral for his cover of English songs
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Internet is a treasure chest bursting with unlimited content that can keep you hooked endlessly. While at times it is someone's skill or talent that draws attention towards them, other times, it is someone's amusing content that goes viral. However, Darshan Magdum, a singer might just fall in both these categories!
Darshan has a huge following on Instagram and often puts out covers of popular songs including English songs. His latest cover of 'Fifty Fifty' by Cupid has even gained attention from Zomato and Jeevansathi.com.
Darshan's voice, distinct style of singing and the vivid backgrounds he uses in his videos have caught the internet's eye.
Many netizens have also found his covers amusing and left some hilarious comments on his posts. Check them here:
Jeevansathi commented on his cover of 'Fifty Fifty' and wrote, "Here's hoping you're not going to be a hopeless romantic all your life!"
Zomato had a fun reply to the cover as well. They wrote, "Hungry for more covers"
Another user wrote, "That Why Why in the background has separate fan base"
Here are some more reactions:
