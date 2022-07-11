The Netherlands to Become First Country to Make Work From Home a Right

After the pandemic hit the world, work from home has somewhat emerged as a blessing in disguise, with employees having more flexibility in terms of mobility and opportunities.

Now, Netherlands, taking a leap forward, is planning to make work-from-home a legal right for the employees. The lower house of the Dutch parliament has already passed the legislation and the bill is awaiting approval from the Senate. If the law is passed, Netherlands will be the first country to legally provide the remote working flexibility to the employees.