27 People Getting Out of One Auto in Viral Video Stuns Netizens

27 people found in one auto in Uttar Pradesh.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
If you think you are saving fuel, think again because these people from Uttar Pradesh are here to prove you wrong. 27 people from Fatehpur district fit inside one auto, the video of which has gone viral online.
In the video, 27 people are seen getting out of the auto, including the driver. A few police officers were seen standing outside the auto, reprimanding the driver and counting the number of people coming out.
Here are some reactions from netziens:
This definitely qualifies for a Guinness World Record!
