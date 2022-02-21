Watch: Entire Neighbourhood Welcomes Dog That Went Missing for a Week

Entire neighbourhood welcomes missing dog 'Whiskey'.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Christina Lobo)
In a heartwarming scene from Mumbai, it was seen how a dog was welcomed back by an entire neighbourhood after he went missing for a week. Whiskey is seen arriving at the chawl in a taxi after he was found.
Neighbours have surrounded the area and some are even standing outside their houses to witness the reunion. Some residents, presumably Whiskey's family members are seen showering the dog with flowers and performing a small aarti to welcome him back.
The video was first uploaded on Facebook by Christina Lobo, and has since gone viral on Instagram and Twitter as well. The video does not mention which locality this incident took place in, but Lobo writers in her caption, "This Desi dog was taken care of by people from a chawl. He was missing for a week and ultimately found. See the love and warm welcome. BTW his name is Whiskey. Everyone loves whiskey!"
Check out the full video here:
Users online cannot stop obsessing over the video, and here's what they had to say about Whiskey's sweet homecoming:
