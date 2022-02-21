Watch: Entire Neighbourhood Welcomes Dog That Went Missing for a Week

Neighbours have surrounded the area and some are even standing outside their houses to witness the reunion. Some residents, presumably Whiskey's family members are seen showering the dog with flowers and performing a small aarti to welcome him back.

The video was first uploaded on Facebook by Christina Lobo, and has since gone viral on Instagram and Twitter as well. The video does not mention which locality this incident took place in, but Lobo writers in her caption, "This Desi dog was taken care of by people from a chawl. He was missing for a week and ultimately found. See the love and warm welcome. BTW his name is Whiskey. Everyone loves whiskey!"

Check out the full video here: