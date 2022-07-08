In A Time When Most Celebrities Despise Pap Culture, Neetu Kapoor Embraces It

Neetu Kapoor turns 64 today.
(Image: The Quint)
As Neetu Kapoor turns 64 today, we take a look at her career; but apart from that, we also look at things that make her the one celebrity who almost has zero haters. And rightly so. Her interactions with the paparazzi are proof that she is not only successful as an actress, but also incredibly humble, polite, and fun as a person!
While most celebrities avoid the paparazzi, Neetu Kapoor not only smiles for them, but she also engages them in conversation. Right from pulling their leg from time to time, to even asking them if they are taking care of themselves while they are on the job, Neetu Kapoor gives a lot of space for the paparazzi to do their job. No wonder they love her so much! Watch the video for more.
