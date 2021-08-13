Free Fuel, Chole Bhature: All the Benefits for Neeraj and PV Sindhu Namesakes

Neeraj and PV Sindhu namesakes offered great benefits and offers across the country.
Neeraj Chopra, India's gold medalist in javelin has been lauded all over the country along with the other medal-winning athletes for their accomplishments at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. PV Sindhu, who also won the bronze in badminton has been equally praised.
A lot of people in the country are really proud of their athletes and the feats they have achieved. To commemorate this, many business owners have tried their best to do their part. For instance, the owner of Delhi’s iconic eatery, Sita Ram Diwan Chand located in Paharganj, has offered free Chole Bhature to all people named Neeraj.
“We are excited that we will be serving free chole bhature to all the people having name as Neeraj on 13 August in the joy of Neeraj Chopra winning gold medal in Tokyo Olympics," read a poster on the eatery's official Facebook page. This news has been received very well by customers since the eatery is famous for its chole bhature.
Similarly, another petrol pump in Tamil Nadu's Tirumanilaiyur village, located in Karur district has offered free petrol to all namesakes of PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra. All Neeraj namesakes will get up to two litres, whereas PV Sindhu's will get one litre of fuel free.
The owner of the petrol pump, AR Malaiyappasamy, informed that the initiative has been launched on Wednesday, and will continue till Friday. He also said, "Yesterday, a person who hails from West Bengal but works at a private company here in Karur availed this offer. This is done to honour our champions. What are we going to take back with us when we die? Through these kinds of initiatives, we can at least bring some joy to the youngsters," he added while speaking to The Times of India.
A lot of business owners have been announcing similar schemes as their own tribute and appreciation for the athletes.
