Free Fuel, Chole Bhature: All the Benefits for Neeraj and PV Sindhu Namesakes

Similarly, another petrol pump in Tamil Nadu's Tirumanilaiyur village, located in Karur district has offered free petrol to all namesakes of PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra. All Neeraj namesakes will get up to two litres, whereas PV Sindhu's will get one litre of fuel free.

The owner of the petrol pump, AR Malaiyappasamy, informed that the initiative has been launched on Wednesday, and will continue till Friday. He also said, "Yesterday, a person who hails from West Bengal but works at a private company here in Karur availed this offer. This is done to honour our champions. What are we going to take back with us when we die? Through these kinds of initiatives, we can at least bring some joy to the youngsters," he added while speaking to The Times of India.

A lot of business owners have been announcing similar schemes as their own tribute and appreciation for the athletes.