Gujarat Petrol Pump Celebrates Olympic Gold, Offers Free Fuel to All “Neerajs”

Petrol pump in Bharuch, Gujarat, offers free petrol to Neeraj's namesakes.
A lot of people in the country have celebrated the Olympic wins this year, and a lot of the athletes have received some amazing coming back gifts after returning from Tokyo.
However, one petrol pump in Gujarat decided to shake things up and do something completely unique. To celebrate Neeraj Chopra's gold in javelin throw, the owner of SP Petroleum in a town called Netrang, Bharuch, announced that all the people named "Neeraj" would get free fuel for up to Rs 501 after producing their ID.
Ayuub Pathan, the owner, said that he wanted to celebrate India's achievement and success at the Olympics through a special gesture of his own.
"To pay tribute to Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal for India at Tokyo Games, we had launched a scheme for those named Neeraj. Petrol is being given for free worth ₹ 501 when people bring an ID proof with them. It is a very proud moment for us, when he won the medal. We started this two-day scheme on Sunday," he said in a statement to ANI.
So far, about 30 people have benefitted from the scheme.
"It is our 2-day scheme to honour him. We're entertaining all valid ID Card-holding namesakes of Chopra," he said.
Neeraj Chopra's medal has become India's first ever gold in the track and field games at the Olympics, garnering him a lot of praise.
