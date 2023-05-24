Nawazuddin Siddiqui Faces Backlash After Calling Depression An Urban Issue

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's recent comments on depression have ignited a heated debate on social media. The Manto actor stood by his statement when questioned about it again, claiming that mental health and depression are purely 'urban concepts'.

In an interview with NDTV, Siddiqui defended his perspective, saying, "I was just narrating my experience. It's possible I'm wrong. But even today, if I were to go to my village, which is just three hours away, and say that I have depression, I'd get slapped. They'd tell me to eat properly and go to the fields."

He further expressed, "It doesn't exist. Nobody knows about it, nobody has depression in villages. It's a fact, go check." He went on to criticize the tendency in cities to magnify minor problems, questioning why those who face genuine hardships, such as dancing on footpaths in the rain, don't experience depression.