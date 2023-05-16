'Want Our Children Back': Kate Winslet Addresses Mental Health In BAFTA Speech

Kate Winslet at BAFTA for her film 'I am Ruth'
(Photo: Holacom on Instagram)
Kate Winslet in the recent British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) spoke out to the people in power by asking them to “criminalise” and “eradicate” “harmful content.”
During her acceptance speech for best leading actress in her recent film ‘I am Ruth,’ Winslet spoke about how the film is meant for families and parents who are unable to communicate with their teenage children due to the impact of social media addiction.
She further went on to address the youth and urged them to reach out for support if they feel like they are “trapped in an unhealthy world.”
Directed by Dominic Savage, ‘I am Ruth’ stars Winslet and her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton. The film revolves around a concerned mother (Ruth) who struggles to help her teenage daughter (Freya) as she faces the throws of the dark side of social media.
Winslet through her interviews spoke about how Savage and her collectively came up with the idea of portraying a crucial tale of a mother grappling with effects of social media and telephonic addictions that are being faced by her teenage child.
The film contains no scripted dialogues and is based on improv on the hands of the actors who all had a mere structure in mind for the film. This helped bring out the raw emotions of the actors and led to a heart twisting tale.
