Desis Can’t Get Over Narayan Murthy’s 4-Month-Old Grandson’s Net Worth

Ekagrah, the son of Rohan Murty and the grandson of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, was born on 10 November 2023. Narayana Murthy has now decided to bless the child with a gift.

He gifted 4-month-old Ekagrah Rohan Murty 15 lakh shares of Infosys worth over Rs 240 crore, reported India Today.