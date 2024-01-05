'We Owe It': Infosys' Narayana Murthy Defends 70-Hour-Work Week Statement

Months after saying that Indian youngsters should work for 70 hours a week, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has defended it by saying that a lot of his friends in the West were all happy about it.

In an interview to CNBS-TV18, Murthy said, "I rationalised it this way. If anybody has performed much better than me in their own field, not necessarily in my field, I would respect and call them, and I would say, where do you think I was wrong in saying this? But I didn't find it. A lot of my Western friends, a lot of NRIs, and a lot of good people in India called me, and without exception, they were all very happy."