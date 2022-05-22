Nagpur Man Asks Bakery if Cake Contains Egg, Their Response Has Him Shook

Hilarious birthday cake goes viral on Twitter.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@kapildwasnik)
A Nagpur man recently gave very specific instructions for a cake he was ordering, and perhaps the cake shop employee took them more literally than he was supposed to.
Kapil Wasnik, a Twitter user shared how he instructed the cake shop to inform him if the cake contained egg while placing an order on Swiggy. Instead, he got a cake with "Contains egg" written on it. The hilarious mishap has gone viral on Twitter.
"So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order," he wrote while sharing a picture of the cake. Check it out here:
Netizens couldn't help but laugh at this unexpected turn of events. Here are some reactions:
Have you ever faced an issue like this with the customer service?
