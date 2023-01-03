'My Dream Came True': Man From Japan Spends ₹ 18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf

Man From Japan Spends ₹18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf
Representational Image From National Geographic
According to a report by NDTV, a man from Japan spent 3,000,000 yen (₹18.5 lacs) to look like an actual wolf who's walking on his hind legs.
This highly personalized costume was made by a company called Zeppet. They took 50 days to complete the outfit during which the customer (who has requested anonymity) visited the studio multiple times for fittings.
Zeppet has undertaken a similar project in the past, when a man named Toco ordered a one-of-a-kind dog costume for nearly ₹12 lakh.
The Japanese customer was quite happy with the outcome. "At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined."
He also added, "Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort."