Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'My Dream Came True': Man From Japan Spends ₹ 18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf

'My Dream Came True': Man From Japan Spends ₹ 18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf

When your parents say, "You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up" and you take it too seriously!
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Man From Japan Spends ₹18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf

|

Representational Image From National Geographic 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Man From Japan Spends ₹18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf </p></div>

According to a report by NDTV, a man from Japan spent 3,000,000 yen (₹18.5 lacs) to look like an actual wolf who's walking on his hind legs.

This highly personalized costume was made by a company called Zeppet. They took 50 days to complete the outfit during which the customer (who has requested anonymity) visited the studio multiple times for fittings.

We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications.
JAPANESE MAN WHO WISHES TO BE ANONYMOUS

Zeppet has undertaken a similar project in the past, when a man named Toco ordered a one-of-a-kind dog costume for nearly ₹12 lakh.

The Japanese customer was quite happy with the outcome. "At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined."

The customer ordered the suit because his love for animals since childhood lex him to dream of 'being one someday'.

He also added, "Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort."

Also ReadThai Woman Goes On A Toilet Break During Road Trip; Husband Forgets And Leaves

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT