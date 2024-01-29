Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Netizens Debate On Who Should Have Won 'Bigg Boss 17'

Netizens Debate On Who Should Have Won 'Bigg Boss 17'

Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on 28 January.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17.

|

(Photo: X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Just like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 17 was also full of drama. After weeks of turmoil and heated clashes, the finale took place on Sunday, 28 January. Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui took home the trophy this year. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up and the other finalists were Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey.

After the finale, people took to social media to share who deserved to win Bigg Boss 17.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Also Read'Trophy Cost Me a Lot': Munawar Faruqui Speaks About Winning 'Bigg Boss 17'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT