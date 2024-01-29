'Trophy Cost Me a Lot': Munawar Faruqui Speaks About Winning 'Bigg Boss 17'

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 17 on Sunday, 28 January. He took with him a prize money of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

After the win, Munawar spoke to Indian Express about winning and his personal life being dragged into the show. "The feeling was unreal, and the moment was such that I could feel the weight of that trophy. This trophy cost me a lot, but it was worth it," Munawar told the publication.