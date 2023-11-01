Mumbai Police's Witty Response To Woman Losing Her 'Sukoon' Amuses Netizens
In a delightful exchange on social media, a woman named Vedhika Arya, shared her intention to visit the police station due to a lost sense of "sukoon" (peace) and tagged the Mumbai Police in her tweet.
Responding to her message, the Mumbai Police displayed their wordplay prowess, saying, "Many of us are in ‘talaash’ of ‘sukoon’ too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar’ in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh’ - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq’ come to us."
Take a look:
This clever pun left many on social media in awe of Mumbai Police's sense of humor. In the past, as well, Mumbai Police's social media game has made headlines for their trendy memes and witty captions.
The viral post, shared on 31 October, has since gained over 1.3 lakh likes and sparked a flurry of reactions from amused netizens. Many social media users even mirrored their wordplay to draw Mumbai Police's attention to their grievances.
Check here:
