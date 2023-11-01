Tourist Adopts Stray Dog From Varanasi; Set To Fly Back To Netherlands With Her

Tourist Adopts Stray Dog From Varanasi; Flies Back To Netherlands With Her
(Photo Courtesy: ANI; Altered by The Quint)
Amsterdam resident, Meral Bontenbel, arrived in India as a tourist and found more than just memories in the streets of Varanasi. She discovered a four-legged friend named Jaya, a street dog who captured her heart. The chance encounter led to a remarkable journey of love, perseverance, and international cooperation as Bontenbel is now preparing to take Jaya back to the Netherlands.
While exploring the vibrant streets of Varanasi, Bontenbel and her fellow travelers crossed paths with Jaya, an endearing street dog. As told to ANI, Jaya's sweet disposition instantly won Bontenbel's affection, and the dog became a constant companion. However, their bond was tested when Jaya was attacked by another street dog.
Initially, Bontenbel intended to provide Jaya with a safe and caring environment while in India. But her attachment to the street dog deepened with time, and she made a heartfelt decision to take Jaya with her to Amsterdam. This compassionate endeavor was not without its challenges.
To bring Jaya to the Netherlands, Bontenbel had to extend her stay in India for six months. During this time, she navigated the complex process of obtaining a passport and visa for her furry friend, ensuring a smooth journey back home.
Bontenbel expressed her joy at being able to bring Jaya with her. Speaking to ANI, she said, "It was a long-drawn process, and I had to wait six months to get her to this point. I have always wanted to have a dog, and I fell in love with her the first time she walked up to me."
This heartwarming story was shared on social media and quickly went viral, amassing over 992.8K views and eliciting numerous reactions from touched viewers.
