Tourist Adopts Stray Dog From Varanasi; Set To Fly Back To Netherlands With Her

Amsterdam resident, Meral Bontenbel, arrived in India as a tourist and found more than just memories in the streets of Varanasi. She discovered a four-legged friend named Jaya, a street dog who captured her heart. The chance encounter led to a remarkable journey of love, perseverance, and international cooperation as Bontenbel is now preparing to take Jaya back to the Netherlands.

While exploring the vibrant streets of Varanasi, Bontenbel and her fellow travelers crossed paths with Jaya, an endearing street dog. As told to ANI, Jaya's sweet disposition instantly won Bontenbel's affection, and the dog became a constant companion. However, their bond was tested when Jaya was attacked by another street dog.

Initially, Bontenbel intended to provide Jaya with a safe and caring environment while in India. But her attachment to the street dog deepened with time, and she made a heartfelt decision to take Jaya with her to Amsterdam. This compassionate endeavor was not without its challenges.