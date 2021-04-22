Mumbai Police's Witty Reply to Man Who Asked to Go Out Wins Hearts

Mumbai Police is known for its presence on social media, with their quick responses and light-hearted tweets. In a new incident, a user on Twitter asked which sticker he could use on his car to go and meet his girlfriend, and the reply will leave you in splits.

This query by user Ashwin Vinod comes amidst a lot of people asking which sticker they should use on their car, since there are three categories- red, yellow, and green.

When Ashwin asked this, Mumbai Police replied by saying, "We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe".

Check out the tweet here: