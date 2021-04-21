Pregnant Cop Working In Scorching Heat Earns Praise On Twitter

DSP Shilpa Sahu on duty in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh
Image: Twitter/@Ashi_IndiaToday
In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, it is seen how a pregnant DSP from Chhattisgarh is working in the scorching heat and carrying out her duties. Shilpa Sahu, posted in Dantewada, which is known as a Moist area, is seen asking people to follow COVID19 guidelines and wear masks.
In the video she stops two passengers on a bike and enquires why they are roaming around and not staying home. The video is uploaded by a Aashish, a journalist, and is captioned, "#FrontlineWarrior DSP Shilpa Sahu is posted in #Maoist affected Bastar's Dantewada. The police officer who is pregnant is busy on the streets under scorching sun appealing people to follow the #lockdown. Let's salute her and follow #COVID19 protocol #SocialDistancing #MaskUpIndia"
People on the internet have applauded this dedication displayed by the cop, and have shown their appreciation on Twitter. Others even showed concern for her and hoped that she would remain healthy throughout her duty.
(With inputs from India Today)
