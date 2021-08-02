Housing Society Puts up Sign Prohibiting Public Displays Of Affection

Kailashrao Deshmukh, a resident of the society said, "We are not against couples and kissing but we can’t let the premises just outside our houses become a kissing zone. Initially, residents tried to explain this to couples, but when it became a regular spot we came up with the idea of this marking," in a statement to India Today.

The residents even contacted the local corporator, but to no avail.

Talking about the impact of the sing, Deshmukh said, "Since the marking, couples are not seen here. Some people come here to take selfies. It has a psychological impact on them when they park, get down and see this marking."

On the other hand, several couples who used to visit the spot said that owing to the lockdown, there was a lack of space and opportunities to meet up with their partners.

Some of them anonymously said, "There is a space crunch in the city, especially after lockdown. Sitting in promenades and gardens is not allowed or has time restrictions. Open spaces like roads are the only option left. Roads are public property and if things continue like this then there will be no space for couples in the city."

(With inputs from India Today).