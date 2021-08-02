Desi Twitter Is Obsessed With Paul Rudd and Dan Levy Eating Indian Food Together

Paul Rudd and Dan Levy got together to eat at an Indian restaurant in London called 'Darjeeling Express'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Asma_KhanLDN)
Actor Paul Rudd, famous for his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and writer and actor Dan Levy, creator of the popular Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek recently got together in London to eat at an Indian restaurant.
Asma Khan, the founder of Darjeeling Express, the restaurant at which the two celebrities were eating, took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with Dan and Paul.
In the picture, Asma is posing with the two and their plate consists of an Indian thali with what looks like puris, rasgullas, mutton, and pulao.
She captioned the picture, "When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!"
Check it out here:
Fans of the two celebrities were delighted to see the two dining together; some even noticed how Paul Rudd hasn't aged even a bit and joke about it too. Here is how fans reacted:
Published: 02 Aug 2021,01:48 PM IST