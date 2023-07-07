MrBeast Breaks Guinness World Record, First 'Threads' User to Hit 1 Million Mark

MrBeast became the first person to reach 1 Million on Threads.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
It's only been a day since the much-anticipated Threads was released, and the app already has gained a user base of 60 million. Moreover, one of its users has even registered a Guinness world record for crossing the 1 million mark.
Jimmy Donaldson, popular YouTuber, also known as MrBeast became the first person to gain over a million followers on Threads, even beating Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Guinness World Record, the record-keeping franchise shared a video of the moment MrBeast reached the 1 million followers mark, with a caption, "The moment @mrbeast reached one million followers on Threads... (yes, this is how we monitored the record) (and yes, it drained the battery from our phone a lot)"
Take a look:
According to NDTV, although companies like Instagram and National Geographic's accounts' reached a million followers before MrBeast's, his individual account was the first to achieve this feat.
