Moschino’s Baguette Bag Costs Rs 86,000 & Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

We've seen grass-stained pants that cost more than they should have already this year. Just before we end 2020, Moschino gave us another bizarre fashion item that the world didn't really need. The luxury Italian brand has come out with a handbag/clutch that looks like a baguette!
That french-style bread? Yes, indeed.
Just take a look at how *real* it looks:
As usual, it isn't the idea that's baffling people, it's actually the price. It costs USD 1,170, which is approximately Rs 86,194.
On the website, it is described as a "Maxi clutch in high-frequency printed baguette-shaped faux leather and gold plated plate Moschino Made In Heaven."
It is truly a year of bizarre things!
Here's how social media users reacted:
