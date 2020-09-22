Gucci's 'Grass-Stained' Pants Cost Rs 88,000 & Twitter Is Shook

Fashion brands are quick to capitalise on trends. From homegrown designer masks to Louis Vuitton's face shield priced at a soaring 70,000 INR, we can already see how the industry is adapting to the pandemic. The most recent addition to this list would be Gucci's denim pants being sold for an exorbitant price.

Gucci products aren't known to be pocket-friendly so that isn't the surprising part. The surprising bit is that the price you're paying is actually for fake grass stains!

Yep, let that sink in.