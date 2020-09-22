Gucci's 'Grass-Stained' Pants Cost Rs 88,000 & Twitter Is Shook
Gucci's new collection has some pretty interesting stuff.
Fashion brands are quick to capitalise on trends. From homegrown designer masks to Louis Vuitton's face shield priced at a soaring 70,000 INR, we can already see how the industry is adapting to the pandemic. The most recent addition to this list would be Gucci's denim pants being sold for an exorbitant price.
Gucci products aren't known to be pocket-friendly so that isn't the surprising part. The surprising bit is that the price you're paying is actually for fake grass stains!
Yep, let that sink in.
The Italian fashion label just unveiled its Fall/Winter collection that includes a pair of distressed denim with a greenish tinge on it - giving it that earthy, grassy feel.
The price?
The product is priced at US $1,200, which is roughly 88,000 INR.
Here's how Gucci has described the product
"Channelling the Fall Winter 2020 collection's grunge vibe, this wide-leg denim pant is crafted from organic cotton specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect."
But in all honesty, the denim pants just look dirty.
The description further says, "Gucci explores new takes on the cult fabric, reinterpreting it with different designs and washing techniques that blur the line between vintage and contemporary."
There's also an overalls version of the pants
So what if you can't be outdoors anymore? You can at least look like it!
Some tweets that accurately describe how netizens feel about this
(With inputs from Ladbible)
