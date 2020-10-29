Watch: After 'Chai Latte', It's Time For 'Henna Lip Stain'

If there's anything we know about Americans, it's their fascination with Indian things like 'chai latte' and 'henna' or, what we could call, chai and mehendi respectively. However, this American beauty blogger has taken it to a whole new level by applying henna on her...lips!

In a viral Tik Tok video, beauty blogger Brianah Christianson can be seen applying henna on her lips. She calls it "Henna lip stain."

She starts the video with, "You've seen henna freckles, how about henna lips?" and then goes on to paint her lips with henna, waits for it to dry out and then gently brushes it off without water.

Take a look: