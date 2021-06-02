More Than 60% Of Nestlé's Products Aren't Healthy, Twitter Reacts

The incident first came to light after a report released by Nestle in which the company has also said, "We have made significant improvements to our products . . . [but] our portfolio still underperforms against external definitions of health in a landscape where regulatory pressure and consumer demands are skyrocketing". The report has been analysed first-hand by Financial Times.

Only 37% of Nestlé's products have scored above the recognised definition of health, a number considered to be very low for a company with such a wide reach.

According to Reuters, Nestlé has also said that they have reduced the amount of sodium and sugars in their products by 14-15% in the past seven years, and is working towards making healthier products.