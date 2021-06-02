Here's Why the Great Khali Turned off His Instagram Comments

The Great Khali recently disabled comments on his Instagram.
Here's Why the Great Khali Turned off His Instagram Comments

Something bizarre has happened. While we might find a funny angle in this bizarre incident, Khali is plain irritated. A few days ago, users on Instagram flooded his comments with jokes that poked fun at his body-builder physique.

These jokes were so non-sensical and funny to the users that the trend quickly caught on and his comments were filled with these one-liners.

Khali got so irritated by this, that the only way out he saw was to shut down his comments altogether. Here are some of those comments:

