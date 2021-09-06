This Money Heist Character Has a Doppelganger in Pakistan!

The Professor's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Popular Spanish Netflix show 'Money Heist' has fans hooked with its latest season. As more and more people have started their binge-watching spree, a few fans from Pakistan made a new discovery.
The Professor, one of the lead characters on the show, has a doppelganger in Pakistan. The photo has gone viral on Twitter as the show's fifth season premieres. Check it out here:
The character is played by Spanish actor Álavaro Morte, who is also one of the fan favourites. This picture, presumably from a kirana or medical store in Pakistan, has a very close resemblance to Morte. The show also stars The series also stars Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, and others, alongside Morte. It is directed by Jesus Colmenar, Koldo Serra and Alex Rodrigo.
Published: 06 Sep 2021,03:57 PM IST