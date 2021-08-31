Jaipur Firm Gives Employees Holiday to Binge Money Heist Season 5

Jaipur firm gives employees 'Netflix and Chill' holiday to watch Money Heist season 5 premiering on Netflix on 3 September.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
A Jaipur-based mobile app development company called Verve Logic might have just become one of the coolest companies in the city. In a notice that they recently sent out to their employees, the management has announced how September 3 will be a company-wide holiday so that employees can binge the latest season of popular Netflix show 'Money Heist'
The holiday, termed as 'Netflix and Chill Holiday' is also given as a way to thank employees for being so efficient during work from home. "We know after all the stress and hustle, break toh banta hai," wrote CEO Abhishek Jain in the official memo.
Check it out here:
Netflix and Chill Holiday for employees to binge Money Heist by Verve Logic.
The memo also reads, "We have taken this initiative not just to save an attack on our emails with false leaves, see mass bunks and numbers being switched off but because we know sometimes ‘Moments of Chill be the Best Pills for Energy at Work."
Netflix also reacted to the news on Twitter and wrote, "We had our "bank work" excuse ready for our boss but this is fantastic!"
Here are some reactions to the news:
Will you be watching the latest season of Money Heist?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined