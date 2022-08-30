Man From ‘Maaro Mujhe Maaro’ Meme Meets Virat Kohli After Ind vs Pak Match

Momin Saqib, who has since then become a viral sensation, was recently seen meeting Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other members of the Indian Cricket Team after Asia Cup 2022's India Vs Pakistan match.

Kohli and Saqib are seen talking in Punjabi. Saqib first congratulates Kohli and says that even though it was a sad day for Pakistan, they would meet India again in the finals.

He has uploaded the video online with the caption, "A great sportsman and a humble personality. The one and only @imVKohli. What a game tonight! Shall see you in the Final!"