Zeeshan’s Wife Rasika, Others Share Their Stories Post Tanishq Row

"Learn about the special marriage act", says Zeeshan Ayyub's wife Rasika Agashe. Quint NEON Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rasika Agashe; Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Social Buzz "Learn about the special marriage act", says Zeeshan Ayyub's wife Rasika Agashe.

After Tanishq pulled down an advertisement on inter-faith weddings citing threats to employees and apologised for hurting sentiments, inter-faith couples took to social media to share their experiences of being in a multicultural marriage. Rasika Agashe, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's wife, shared a photo from her baby shower on Twitter to put forth a message about communal harmony.

Agashe wrote, "Let's learn about special marriage act," as she chose to put out her baby shower pictures in reaction to the ad that showed a Hindu woman's baby shower ceremony at her Muslim in-laws' place. Actor Mini Mathur also gave her example of marrying director Kabir Khan. “This and even more love is what I have received in my multicultural marriage,” she wrote, calling for an end to the ‘hate’.

Mathur wrote, "By not speaking up, you are party to normalising of hate between communities. Also why and how does religion matter? What role does it/should it play in our generation?" "I’d rather the world turn atheist that have hate as religion. And wanting peace and harmony in our country does not make me or any of us, less of a patriot,” she added.

Many on social media also spoke about their inter-faith marriages.