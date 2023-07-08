As Tomato Prices Soar Across The Country, McDonald's Drops It From Its Dishes

In a notification posted in its New Delhi and Noida branches, the company stated, "Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our stringent quality checks, As a brand committed to the highest standards of food quality and safety, we use ingredients only after rigorous food quality and safety checks. However, due to seasonal issues and despite our best efforts, we are not able to procure tomatoes that pass our world-class, stringent quality checks. Hence, we are constrained to serve tomatoes in our menu items at some of our restaurants. This is a temporary issue and we would like to reassure our customers that we are looking at all possible ways to bring back tomatoes to our menu very soon."