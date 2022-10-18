Matrimonial Ad Mentions Top-Tier Colleges as Eligibilty Criteria; Gets Flak

The bizarre matrimonial ad lists out the names of universities as an eligibility criteria
(Photo: The Quint)
Gone are the days when university rankings only mattered for higher education and jobs, now even to find a suitable partner, one has to be a graduate from top tier universities. Just to clarify, this isn't our claim, but a requirement for a bizarre matrimonial ad that has gone viral on the internet.
Now we know that no matter how much we deny, many Indians continue to obsess over caste, class, religion, and colour, but actually listing out the names of the universities and adding that as an eligibility criteria is taking it all a step further.
The ad mentions that to qualify, the person needs to be from premium engineering or MBA institutes. Along with the specific educational qualification, their package should not be less than 30 LPA, they shouldn't have more than 2 siblings and be a 'Non-Manglik Aggarwal by caste'.
After a Twitter user shared the screenshot of the ad, many netizens were baffled with the bizarre details of it. This is how they reacted:
