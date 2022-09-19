Matrimonial Ad Asking Software Engineers To Not Call Has Twitter in Splits

Matrimonial ad goes viral on Twitter as it asks software engineers to refrain from calling.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Saying Indian matrimonial ads are problematic would be an understatement. The sheer casteism, colurism, and discrimination that is normalised in them is appalling, an could easily be one of the most embarrassing parts of our culture.
However, something funny has come out of this too. A matrimonial ad has gone viral on Twitter because towards the end, it has a rather unique disclaimer. “Software engineers kindly do not call,” reads the last line of the ad. The woman, whose family has put out the ad is seeking somebody from an IAS/IPS, business, industrial, or doctor background. Basically, anything but a software engineer.
Check out the ad here:
Twitter didn’t know what to amke of this unique type of discrimination, and instead used this as an opportunity to make fun of engineers in general. Here are some reactions:
